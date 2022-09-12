Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $41.56. 765,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

