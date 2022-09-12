Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,430. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

