Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 101,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 98,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. 24,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

