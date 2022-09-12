Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.24. 60,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,934. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

