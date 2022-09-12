Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $578.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

