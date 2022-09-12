Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $633,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.93. 75,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,653. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.79 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

