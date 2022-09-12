Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,311 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 288,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

