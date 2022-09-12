Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITEW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,389. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a business combination partner focused on the technology firm in India. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

