Fortress Investment Group LLC Sells 1,563,598 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fortress Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563,598 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 9.6% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 1.77% of Vistra worth $177,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,300 shares of company stock worth $1,200,960. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,378. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

