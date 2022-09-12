Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $9.99 Million Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. Artemis Strategic Investment makes up approximately 1.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.98% of Artemis Strategic Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $14,998,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTE stock remained flat at $9.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,270. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

