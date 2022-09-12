Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,162 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 45,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

