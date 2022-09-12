Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,999 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares during the period.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUROW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.20.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUROW)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.