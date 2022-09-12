Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,999 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares during the period.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUROW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.20.

