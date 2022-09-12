Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 15,480 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reservoir Media

In related news, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,546.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 137,827 shares of company stock worth $919,182 in the last three months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.