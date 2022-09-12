Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 119,711 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,912,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings VIII comprises about 2.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 204,279 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 297,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 227,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $9.88. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.