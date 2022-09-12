Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises 2.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Triumph Bancorp worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBK stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. 4,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,106. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.