Ford Foundation Sells 33,333 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Ford Foundation reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health makes up 0.5% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $2,935,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.