Ford Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Ford Foundation cut its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,993.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,233,967. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,254. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

