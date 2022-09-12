Ford Foundation Lowers Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ford Foundation cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 11.0% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 81,666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. 104,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

