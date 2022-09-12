Flight Deck Capital LP Sells 176,579 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flight Deck Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 176,579 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 7.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 788,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,149,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

