Flight Deck Capital LP Sells 175,235 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,235 shares during the period. Affirm comprises 3.7% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 128,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,851. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

