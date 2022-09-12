First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for 1.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.61. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

