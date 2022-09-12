First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.41. 48,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.