First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

