First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 72,434 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72,434 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $250,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

HD traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.53. 147,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,005. The firm has a market cap of $303.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $302.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

