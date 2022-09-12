First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $218,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.88 and its 200 day moving average is $432.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

