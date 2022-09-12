First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $154,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 195,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,959. The firm has a market cap of $191.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.