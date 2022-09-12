First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 266,986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,008,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,986 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $230,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9,267.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,481,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. 154,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,860. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

