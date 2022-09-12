First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 155,573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $302,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.04. 311,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,232,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

