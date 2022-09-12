First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,073 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $192,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.09. 175,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.