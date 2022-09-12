First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 293,773 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,773 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $202,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. 386,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

