First Manhattan Co. Sells 49,093 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49,093 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $116,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

