First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,130 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $231.26. 89,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.30. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

