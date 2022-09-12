First Manhattan Co. Sells 27,231 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of C traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. 483,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,950,994. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

