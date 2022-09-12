First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,150 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Ingredion worth $34,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INGR traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

