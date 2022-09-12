First Manhattan Co. Has $616.27 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.29% of Danaher worth $616,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $292.59. 61,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

