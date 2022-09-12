First Manhattan Co. Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $44,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 114,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,359. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.32.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

