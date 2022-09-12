First Manhattan Co. Has $213.66 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $213,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.88. 21,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,902. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

