First Manhattan Co. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.14% of American Tower worth $158,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.93.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.96. 23,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,238. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.