First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

First Capital stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

