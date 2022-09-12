First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $2.37 Million Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF comprises about 1.6% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Stock Performance

DIVB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,948 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

