First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 185,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

