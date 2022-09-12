First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 94,982 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.85.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

