First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $956,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $45.53. 637,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,395,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

