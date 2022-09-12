First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $3.79 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,940,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 56,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 43,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,614,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

