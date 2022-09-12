First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 815.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,298,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 340,602 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

