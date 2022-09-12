First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys Shares of 14,325 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.61. 783,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,333,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

