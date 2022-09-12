First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys 5,700 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,581,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.55. 484,215 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

