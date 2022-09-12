Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $48.57 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,098 shares during the period. Outfront Media comprises 1.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Outfront Media worth $48,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,710,000 after buying an additional 728,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.83. 193,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

