Financial Comparison: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) vs. Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, indicating that its stock price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $5.58 billion 3.06 -$279.93 million $1.08 69.68 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.46 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryanair.

This table compares Ryanair and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 3.13% 1.85% 0.67% Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryanair and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 0 2 10 1 2.92 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryanair presently has a consensus target price of $49.78, suggesting a potential downside of 33.84%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Ryanair beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2022, it had a principal fleet of approximately 483 Boeing 737 aircrafts and 29 Airbus A320 aircrafts; and offered approximately 3,000 short-haul flights per day serving approximately 225 airports. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

