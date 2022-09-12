Financial Comparison: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 248.71%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71% Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.21 $26.20 million N/A N/A Weibo $2.26 billion 1.95 $428.32 million $1.11 16.76

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Summary

Weibo beats AdTheorent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

